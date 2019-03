KEPALA BATAS: Police arrested seven women and two men who tested positive for drugs in a special operation at a family entertainment centre, here early this morning.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) District police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said in the operation from 12.30am to 3am, the police inspected 21 visitors, aged 18 to 42, at the entertainment premises.

“The results of the urine test found nine of them tested positive for drugs and preliminary investigation also found they were syabu addicts,” he said, here today.

He said the nine individuals who were self-employed, doing business and unemployed, aged 27 to 42 years, were remanded for further investigation. — Bernama