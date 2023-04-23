Cops nab senior citizen for attempted armed robbery using toy pistol

IPOH: Police arrested a 66-year-old man when he tried to rob a mobile phone shop using a toy pistol in Jalan Onn Jaafar, here, yesterday.

Ipoh District Police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said they received information regarding the incident at about 4 pm.

“A team from the Pekan Bharu police station sped to the scene and arrested a man, aged 66, and seized several items, including a backpack, a toy pistol and two knives,” he said in a statement.

He said that, with the arrest, police also managed to solve two other cases with the same modus operandi, namely robbing a jewellery shop on March 25 and a convenience store on April 5 in nearby areas armed with what looked like a pistol.

He said the suspect had criminal records, including for narcotics, and he also tested positive for morphine.

Yahaya said all three cases are being investigated under Section 392/397 of the Penal Code, with the suspect remanded until Saturday (April 29) for further investigations. - Bernama