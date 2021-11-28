Cops nab seven workers of online gambling syndicate

SHAH ALAM: Seven workers of an online gambling syndicate were arrested when police raided a luxury condominium in Persiaran Anggerik Vanilla in Kota Kemuning here yesterday.

Selangor police headquarters D7 commanding officer DSP Zuhairee Mohamad Rashid said the workers, aged 20s and 30s, were busy taking bets when police stormed the rented premises at 5.30pm under the Op Calling Centre.

“Police also seized various types of equipment, including 28 handphones, four central processing units, eight computer monitors, a laptop computer and two units of modem,” he said in a statement today.

Zuhairee said the syndicate had about 1,000 customers and its daily turnover was between RM30,000 and RM40,000.

“The syndicate used the ‘www Club66’ website to organise, manage and promote its online gambling activities called Kissme, mega888 and rolex. They used the WhatsApp, Telegram and WeChat apps to promote the activities.

“Transactions were made online and several suspected mule accounts were used for depositing and transferring money to local customers,” he said. — Bernama