SEREMBAN: Police have arrested six men for allegedly taking part in illegal car racing on Jalan Dato Bandar Tunggal here.

Seremban police chief Supt Mohd Said Ibrahim said the suspects, in their 20s, were nabbed in the Ops Samseng Jalanan at about 1am today for driving in a reckless and dangerous manner.

The operation was conducted based on police intelligence on illegal racing activities in the area.

“Police also seized four Proton Satria cars. All the suspects have been remanded for two days beginning today and will be charged under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Said warned of stern action to curb illegal racing on the streets.

“Operations to check illegal racing will continue as it endangers all road users and disturbs the peace of residents,” he added. — Bernama