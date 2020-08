IPOH: A man’s ruse in a bid to avoid detection by the authorities by packing a 16.42 kilogramme of methamphetamine in herbal tea packaging was exposed when he was nabbed by the police on Saturday.

Perak deputy police chief Datuk Goh Boon Keng said the 36-year-old sundry shop worker in Kedah was detained in Jalan Medan Ipoh here by a team from state Narcotics Crime Investigation Department at 9.30 pm.

According to Goh, the drugs worth RM656,800 were found packed in 15 herbal tea packets in a bag carried by the suspect during his arrest.

“We believe the drugs were to be sold around Perak especially in Ipoh,” he told reporters at a media conference at the Perak police contingent headquarters here today.

He said the police also confiscated a Honda car worth RM70,000 used by the suspect.

Goh said the suspect has previous drug-related criminal records and could be involved with a syndicate.

He said the suspect is being remanded for seven days starting yesterday and the case is investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. The offence carries a mandatory death sentence by hanging if convicted. -Bernama