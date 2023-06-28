Cops nab suspect in Macau Scam involving RM432,725 loss

BALIK PULAU: Police have arrested a man for alleged involvement with a Macau scam syndicate which conned a factory worker here of RM432,725 recently.

The Barat Daya district police headquarters said the 39-year-old suspect, a self-employed, was arrested yesterday.

“The victim, a 57-year-old woman, had received a call from someone claiming to be from the Inland Revenue Board, who accused her of having tax arrears but she denied.

“The call was then transferred to a purported police officer who said the woman had criminal records on drug trafficking and money laundering. This caused the victim to panic and follow the instructions of the suspect,” the police said in a statement on their Facebook today.

The woman then transferred all her savings to her Agro Bank account and entered her Agro Bank particulars in a form provided by the suspect.

The statement said on checking her account two months later, the Bayan Lepas factory worker found that RM432,725 had been transferred in stages to an unknown account.

She then lodged a police report.

Police said they also arrested a 35-year-old man suspected of acting as an account mule for a non-existent online loan scheme which cheated a housewife of RM19,530.

“The two men have been remanded for investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” the statement said. - Bernama