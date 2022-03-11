Cops nab teen for assaulting mother for not cleaning house

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a 19-year-old teenager on suspicion of assaulting his mother for not cleaning their house in Kampung Lindungan Sungai Way in Petaling Jaya on Friday (Oct 28).

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhruddin Abdul Hamid said the 44-year-old woman suffered injuries to her face and body.

He said that when the incident happened, the suspect had locked the front door and thrown ornaments at his mother.

“The suspect, who has a criminal record, also punched the victim in the face and stepped on her left chest.

“Acting on a report lodged by his mother on Monday (Oct 31), police arrested the teenager at 7.30 pm and he has been remanded until Saturday (Nov 5) to assist in the investigation,” he said when contacted last night.

Mohamad Fakhruddin said the suspect, who tested negative for drugs, is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing grievous hurt.

He also confirmed that this was not the first time such an incident had occurred, adding that police were also investigating whether the suspect has a mental problem. - Bernama