Cops nab Thai national, seize ‘pil kuda’ worth RM360,000 in Pasir Mas

KOTA BHARU: Police arrested a Thai national and seized 36,000 Yaba pills (pil kuda) worth about RM360,000 near a mosque in Lubok Gong Rantau, near Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, yesterday.

Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir said police approached the man who was behaving suspiciously in the mosque while carrying a transparent bag at 6.30 pm.

He said the suspect then tried to flee but was detained after a short scuffle.

“Upon checking, police found 36,000 yaba pills in the bag. Following interrogation, the suspect admitted that the drugs belong to him and received the supply from another Thai national known as Abe, who lived in a neighbouring country,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the mandatory death sentence if convicted. — Bernama