KUALA LUMPUR: Three local men were detained for possessing imitation firearms in a raid in Taman Dato Ahmad Razali, Ampang here, yesterday.

The trio aged between 27 and 37, who was in a Perodua Myvi was stopped after rousing the suspicion of a police patrol team from the Ampang Jaya district police headquarters at 12.15 pm.

Ampang Jaya district police chief, ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the police found a black bag in the car containing black objects which looked like pistols, a small tin container believed to contain plastic bullets, laser equipment and a brown folding knife.

He said that police then raided a house in Jalan Berembang at 5.50 pm here following an investigation and seized an imitation sniper rifle, three bottles of gas cans and three containers believed to contain round plastic bullets.

Mohamad Farouk said the investigation found that the fake weapons, plastic bullets and equipment seized were bought via an online shopping application in 2019 at a cost of RM400.

He said two of the suspects who work as a deliveryman and a mechanic have past criminal records relating to drugs and fraud, while the third suspect is a salesman and does not have a criminal record.

“They are remanded for four days until Tuesday and are being investigated under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960 for possessing fake firearms.

“The case is also being investigated under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 for carrying dangerous weapons,” he said when contacted today.- Bernama