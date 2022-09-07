Cops nab three men involved in shop break-ins, vehicle theft

KUALA SELANGOR: Police detained three men in the Damansara area last month on suspicion of being involved in a syndicate of shop burglaries and vehicle theft in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Perak for more than a year.

Kuala Selangor district police chief Supt Ramli Kasa said they were arrested following a report of an attempted burglary at a food outlet in Bestari Jaya on Aug 29 at around 3 am.

“Based on the recording of the closed-circuit camera (CCTV) at the outlet, the police managed to track down the vehicle used by the suspects which was reported missing earlier and arrested them in Damansara around 2 pm the same day,“ he told reporters at a press conference today.

He said all the suspects, aged 29 to 37, had previous criminal records involving drugs and two of them were wanted by the police for convicted drug cases.

“Based on interrogation, all of them confessed to committing shop burglaries and vehicle theft in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Perak. The police also seized two lorries, six vans and three cars,“ he said.

Ramli said they were old vehicles, worth RM210,000 and found around the Klang Valley used by the suspects during the break-ins.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 457 and Section 511 of the Penal Code and investigation papers were being completed and would be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor.

Meanwhile, in the case of a fight involving two groups of men in Taman Melor, Kampung Kuantan on Sept 4, he said the police were tracking down the remaining suspects.

“We have detained six men aged 22 to 35 who are currently being remanded for four days until Sept 8,“ he said.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 148 and Section 326 for rioting using dangerous weapons and causing grievous hurt. - Bernama