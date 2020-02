KUCHING: Police detained three men and seized about RM394,370 worth of drugs in two separate raids around the city, yesterday.

Sarawak’s Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) head Supt Hasnir Abdul Hamid said all the suspects, aged between 24 and 31 years, were arrested in the first raid at around 5pm at a restaurant in SEDC Woodhouse here.

“One of the suspects led police to his car and on inspecting the vehicle discovered seven plastic packets suspected of containing Ecstasy in the form of powder and pills weighing 511gm, two packets of Syabu (100gm), a packet of ketamine (286gm) and 1,530 Eramin 5 pills (444gm)” he said in a statement here, today.

Further information from the suspect enabled police to raid a house in Batu Kawa here which led to the discovery of 1,042 kg of Ketamine and 2.4 kg of Ecstacy.

“Also seized were a sealing device, agrinder, a digital weighing scale and a car remote control and a key,“ he said.

All the suspects tested positive for drugs and have been detained for further investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he said. - Bernama