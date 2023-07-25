Cops nab trio on suspicion of committing mischief by fire

SHAH ALAM: Police arrested two men and a woman to assist in the investigation into an incident of a motorcycle shop being set on fire in Kapar, Klang yesterday.

Klang Utara District Police chief S. Vijaya Rao said they received complaints at 8.35 am today of individuals committing mischief by fire before arresting the suspects, aged between 20 and 25, around Jalan Bukit Kapar, Klang at 2 pm.

“We are still investigating the motive for the incident under Section 435 of the Penal Code for committing mischief by fire. The suspects will be remanded in the Klang Court tomorrow (25 July).

“Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Klang Utara District Police Headquarters or the nearest police station,” he said in a statement.

Earlier, a 17-second video clip went viral on several social media platforms yesterday depicting an individual setting fire to a shop. - Bernama