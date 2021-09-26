Cops nab trio to assist in murder probe

GEORGE TOWN: Police have arrested three local men to assist in the investigation into a case of a man who was found dead after allegedly being assaulted by his friend in front of a shop in Changkat Minden Height, Gelugor, here on Friday (Sept 24).

Timur Laut District Police chief ACP Soffian Santong said in a statement today that the three men, aged 41 to 57, were nabbed in separate raids in Air Itam, Jelutong and Lebuh Pantai between 5.15 pm 8.30 pm yesterday.

“The trio, believed to be friends of the victim, a 52-year-old local male, was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the murder case, which occurred due to a misunderstanding,” he said in a statement today.

He said that two of the three men had criminal and drug records while the urine test showed one of them to be positive for drugs, adding that all three have been remanded for five days until Sept 30 to assist in the case, which is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

In the 2.30 pm incident on Friday, the victim was found dead allegedly from being assaulted by another man, 42, who was also his friend, after they had a fight over a misunderstanding.

Police initially received a call about a road accident but, upon checking the body, which was found beside a motorcycle, realised the victim had been assaulted based on the bruises on his left forehead and wounds behind his ear.

The 42-year-old suspect escaped after assaulting the victim.- Bernama