GUA MUSANG: Police arrested three men believed to be trafficking drugs in two separate raids in Kampung Jerek Luar, Bertam, on Tuesday.

Gua Musang district police chief Supt Mohd Taufik Maidin said during the first raid, the police arrested two men, aged 33 and 44, at a house in the village at 1pm.

“Upon examining the 44-year-old suspect, 959 WY pills worth RM19,120 were found in his right pocket.

“The suspect also had three previous records of drug trafficking and tested positive for drugs, while his 33-year-old friend had one previous record also related to drugs,” Mohd Taufik said in a press conference at the district police headquarters (IPD) here, today.

Meanwhile, in the second raid, Mohd Taufik said a 40-year-old man was detained in the same village while getting out of the car he was driving.

He said when a body check was conducted 509 WY pills worth RM10,180 and a packet believed to contain 5.25g of syabu worth RM1,500 were found.

He said all three suspects have been remanded for seven days from the date of arrest until Tuesday (July 9). — Bernama