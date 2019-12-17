Cops nab two at R&R, seize drugs worth RM173,900

NIBONG TEBAL: Police arrested two men and seized drugs worth RM173,900 at the Sungai Bakap rest and recreation (R&R) area on the North-South Expressway, here last Friday.

Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) district police chief Superintendent Shafee Abd Samad said the two men, aged 23 and 39 respectively, were detained in an operation at about 7.15pm.

“Police seized heroin weighing 9.124kg valued at RM121,900 and syabu weighing 1.038gm worth RM52,000, all of which are suspected of being for the local market.

“The seized drugs are enough for the consumption of some 28,000 drug users,” he told the media at the district police headquarters, here today.

Shafee said two motorcycles, a Yamaha 125Z and a Honda CB650F suspected of being used for distribution activities were also seized.

He said both suspects tested positive for methamphetamine, adding that they also had past drugs and criminal records.

They are being investigated under section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he added. - Bernama