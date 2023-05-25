Cops nab two men over fatal shooting in Kuala Langat

SHAH ALAM: Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near the Sungai Jarom police station in Kuala Langat last week.

Kuala Langat district police chief Supt Ahmad Ridhwan Mohd Nor @ Saleh said the two, aged 19 and 32, were nabbed at 6.30 pm on Tuesday in Banting town.

“Both have been remanded for three days beginning May 24 to help in investigations into the murder,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said police were hunting for two more individuals in connection with the case and urged anyone with information to contact the nearest police station or the operations room at 03-31872222.

Media reports had said police were looking for four individuals, based on eye-witness information that four people wearing full-face helmets were spotted in the area when the incident happened. - Bernama