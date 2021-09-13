Cops nab two men, seized drugs worth RM1.4 mln in Changlun

ALOR SETAR: Police detained two men and seized 15.023 kilogrammes of heroin base and 114 Yaba pills (pil kuda) worth RM1.4 million in an operation around Changlun near here last Friday.

Kedah police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said Kedah police Narcotics CID arrested a 42-year-old wireman at Kampung Changhai, Changlun at 11am on Sept 10.

“Upon inspection of the car booth, police found 40 compressed lumps wrapped with adhesive tapes and tracing paper suspected to be heroin base. Police also seized 110 red and four green Yaba pills,” he said at a press conference here today.

The arrest of the first suspect led to the second suspect, a 37-year-old lorry driver believed to be involved in drug trafficking at a house in Kampung Padang, Mukim Temin in Changlun at about 2pm on the same day.

Kamarul Zaman said the heroin base is believed to have been smuggled from neighbouring countries for use by over 900,000 addicts.

Police also seized a Mitsubishi Storm, a necklace, a bangle and RM5,030 cash, with a total value of RM47,149.

He added both suspects were tested positive for methamphetamine and did not have previous criminal records. The duo was remanded for seven days until Sept 17 under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, at the same press conference, Kubang Pasu district police chief Supt Rodzi Abu Hasan said a Thai woman in her 40s was arrested at a rented house in Kampung Janggus, Mukim Hosba for possessing a home-made air rifle and 36 marble bullets.

“The rifle is believed to belong to her boyfriend, who was not at home during the raid, and police are tracking the man.

“Investigations found the couple, who work as rubber tappers, entered Malaysia in 2001, and their passports have been expired,” he said, adding the case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Arms Act 1960 and Section 6 (1) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama