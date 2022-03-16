Cops nab two people, seize more than 10 KG of syabu in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the seizure of more than 10 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu worth RM396,000 here.

Sabah Anti-Narcotics Crime Investigation Department chief ACP Lam Thiam Huat said the first seizure was made at 12.30 pm on Thursday after they caught a 29-year-old foreign man carrying a brown box at the car park of Cybercity in Kepayan.

“Upon inspection, police found four packets containing more than six kg of syabu worth RM240,000, which led to the recovery of three packets of syabu weighing more than three kg and worth RM120,000 in an apartment in Penampang on the same day,” he told a media conference here today.

Lam said that in a follow-up operation on Monday, police seized a package containing 10 packets of syabu weighing more than one kg, valued at RM36,000, from the Tenom post office.

“At 7.30 pm on the same day, police picked up a 28-year-old woman to help in investigation. Police also seized several assets including a Toyota Vios car, two motorcycles, a gold chain and cash, all worth almost RM100,000,” he said.

He said the drugs were believed to have been sent by courier from Peninsular Malaysia for distribution in a neighbouring country.

In an unrelated case, Sarawak police arrested two men and seized 50.40 grammes of syabu worth RM5,050 from an unnumbered house in Kampung Padang Kelulit, Jalan Persisiran Pantai, Sibuti in Bekenu at 7.30 pm yesterday.

Miri district police chief ACP Hakemal Hawari said in a statement today that the suspects were aged 25 and 44. One of them, who works as a factory operator, tested positive for ganja while the other, who was unemployed, tested negative for drugs.

Meanwhile, In Jitra, Kedah, police nabbed three individuals and seized drugs worth RM186,200 in a raid on a rented house in Kampung Tok Kesop, Jalan Sungai Korok at 1 pm yesterday.

Kubang Pasu district police chief Supt Rodzi Abu Hassan said the two women and one man, aged 23 to 30, were high on drugs when a police party surprised them.

Police confiscated 1.63 kg of heroin and 1.37 kg of syabu and RM343 in cash.

“We also seized a Perodua Kelisa car and two motorcycles worth a total of RM24,200,” he told reporters today.

Rodzi said all the suspects had previous convictions for drug offences and had been trafficking drugs for the past eight years.

All of them also tested positive for syabu. - Bernama