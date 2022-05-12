Cops nab woman allegedly involved in balloon-decoration business fraud

SHAH ALAM: Police arrested a woman on Saturday for alleged involvement in the fraudulent offer of balloon decoration services for birthday parties through her Instagram page, thepartyfairy.my.

Shah Alam Police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim in a statement today said, the woman, in her 30s, was picked up at 4.30 am at a condominium in Kerinchi in Kuala Lumpur, following a report from a victim who claimed to have lost RM700 to the suspect for undelivered services.

During the arrest, police also seized several computer units, an iPad, several pairs of branded shoes, handbags and glasses, as well as an envelope containing documents from the Companies Commission of Malaysia and lawyers.

Mohd Iqbal said an initial investigation found that the suspect had been offering the services on her Instagram page since July and charging her clients a minimum of RM500 depending on the type of decoration requested.

“The woman was also found to have been involved in six other cases in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur,” he said, adding that the woman has been remanded to facilitate further investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. - Bernama