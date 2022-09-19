Cops nab woman believed to be involved in husband’s murder

KLANG: A woman, believed to be the mastermind behind her husband’s murder was arrested by the police on Sept 15 in Taman Aneka Baru, Sungai Udang here, less than 24 hours after the crime was committed.

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed said the 37-year-old local woman was believed to have plotted to kill her husband out of revenge by conspiring with four other individuals.

Arjunaidi said on Sept 15 at 2.41 am, the police were alerted of a fight involving a group of men in a house of which one of the men was then found lying in a pool of blood.

“Acting on the information, a team rushed to the scene and the medical team that arrived at the location confirmed that a 41-year-old local man had died,“ he said at a press conference at the South Klang district police headquarters, today.

Arjunaidi said the woman told the police that two masked men armed with a knife had entered the house through the front door and stabbed her husband to death.

She also claimed that the robbers ransacked the house and took branded handbags, jewellery and RM40,000 in cash before escaping in a BMW, he added.

He said post-mortem results revealed that the victim was stabbed with a sharp object more than 14 times on his body.

Arjunaidi said the investigation team found several items and CCTV footage that could help in the investigation.

Following the incident, at around 10 pm on the same day, police arrested the victim’s wife, he said, adding that four men aged between 20 and 36 were also arrested in several locations in Klang and Senawang, Negeri Sembilan.

“All the suspects are now being remanded for five days separately until Sept 22 and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for gang and armed robbery,“ he said. - Bernama