Cops nail suspect believed to have scattered nails out of moving car

IPOH: Police have nabbed the delinquent motorist seen apparently ‘scattering nails on the road’ in a video clip that has gone viral on social media since yesterday.

Batu Gajah District Police chief ACP Mohamad Roy Suhaimi Sarif said the 45-year-old suspect was arrested around Changkat Larang in Lahat at about 3 am today.

“The suspect has a drug-related criminal record and a urine test found him positive for methamphetamine.

“The man (driver) was remanded for four days from today to assist in investigations for committing mischief. However, his motive is still being probed,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, media reported that the incident was believed to have occurred at the traffic lights of Jalan Ipoh-Lumut/Pusing near Batu Gajah and police also received a report from a road user who claimed that his car tyre was punctured after he passed through the same road.

A 24-second video that was recorded by the driver of another vehicle showed the motorist scattering nails at the intersection from the window of his car. - Bernama