BANTING: Police are on the hunt for six armed individuals following a robbery at a house in Bandar Saujana Putra near here Tuesday night, after closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident went viral on social media this yesterday morning.

Kuala Langat OCPD Supt Azizan Tukiman said initial investigations revealed the suspects came to the house in a car before stopping outside the victims’ house at 9.41pm.

He said three masked robbers climbed the brick wall surrounding the house and entered the living room.

“During the incident, there were eight people in the house, aged 12 to 70 who were resting at the living room and dining area. The suspects tied up seven of the victims in a room downstairs.

“The other, a woman, was taken upstairs where valuables and jewellery worth RM30,000 were seized before the robbers made their escape,” he said, adding that no one was hurt.

According to Azizan, police did not find any fingerprints as all the suspects were wearing gloves and urged anyone with information on the case to contact the nearest police station. - Bernama