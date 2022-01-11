Cops on lookout for others selling fake vaccination certs

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are on the lookout for unscrupulous parties or individuals offering the sale of fake Covid-19 vaccination certificates following the arrest of a 51-year-old doctor in Marang, Terengganu on Saturday.

Federal police commercial crimes investigations department director Commissioner Datuk Kamarudin Md Din (pix) today said police are carrying out investigations to ascertain if there are others who are possibly carrying out similar activities.

He said to date, only one case involving the doctor from Marang has been identified.

Kamarudin said the suspect is being held for investigations under a remand order issued until today.

He urged those with information on the sale of fake vaccination certificates to contact the CCID scam response centre at 03-26101559/1599 or the nearest police station.

It was reported that the detained doctor who ran a private clinic in Marang had made over RM1 million selling the fake certificates to almost 2,000 people charging between RM400 and RM600 each.

During a raid at the clinic, police seized over 100 fake vaccination certificates among other items.

Police said that the suspect had also used an agent to promote his activities to the public.

Besides people from within the state, those from outstation are also believed to have bought the fake certificates.