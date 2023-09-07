Cops open investigation paper on bullying case at Arabic school in Malacca

ALOR GAJAH: Police have opened an investigation paper in the case of a 14-year-old boy who was allegedly bullied by his seniors at an Arabic boarding school here.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Arshad Abu said two 16-year-old male students suspected to have been involved in the bullying case had been summoned for their statements to be taken.

“Police are in the process of completing the investigation paper before forwarding it to the state prosecution director’s office.

“The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt,” he said when contacted here today.

Last Wednesday, it was reported that the 14-year-old boy had strangled his nine-year-old brother in Bukit Piatu.

It was said that the teenager experienced a change in behaviour after becoming a victim of bullying since last year at the boarding school where he was studying. - Bernama