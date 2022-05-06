Cops open investigation paper on fighting incident at Bahau eatery

SEREMBAN: The police have opened an investigation paper over a fighting incident in which a woman voiced her dissatisfaction over the price of food at a nasi kandar restaurant in Bahau near here early yesterday morning.

Jempol district police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hock said the incident occurred at about 1 am after the restaurant cashier allegedly raised his voice to the woman, who disputed the price, making her son angry and threw a tissue box at the cashier.

“A restaurant employee, who witnessed the incident, started to throw punches at the son before the fight was dispersed by other workers and patrons. The restaurant has a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera, but it was not functioning.

“Following that, police opened an investigation paper under Section 323 of the Penal Code and the case will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor’s office immediately,” he said in a statement today.

At the same time, Hoo also denied allegations that there was police intervention in resolving the case as police took action in accordance with the set procedures without taking sides.

He also urged any patrons and the public in the restaurant to come forward to assist in the investigation and advised the public not to make any speculations on the social media which could disrupt the investigation and public order.

A one-minute and 41 seconds video went viral on Twitter showing the fight incident in the restaurant. — Bernama