Cops open investigation paper on person who spread video allegedly linked to preacher

KUALA LUMPUR: The police today confirmed that it has opened an investigation paper against the person who spread videos and sexually explicit messages that went viral on the Telegram application allegedly linked to a well-known preacher.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan (pix) said the investigation was conducted under Section 504 of the Penal Code (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace) and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988 (improper use of network facilities or network services).

“Police advise the public to be smart and prudent social media users, and not to use the platform to cause fear among the public and to not threaten the country’s harmony.

“Strict action without compromise will be taken against any individual who deliberately threatens public order and safety,“ he said in a statement, today.

Yesterday, three videos on the Telegram application showed a person’s face said to resemble the preacher along with screenshots of the alleged conversation.

On Aug 19, a well-known preacher was called to Bukit Aman to assist in the investigation of a sexual harassment case under Section 509 of the Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

-Bernama