Cops open investigation paper on ‘Save Malaysia’ demonstration video

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened an investigation paper regarding a video regarding the ‘Save Malaysia’ demonstration that has been planned for Saturday at a shopping complex here.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid said police received a report regarding a video clip on social media that showed an individual calling on the people to join the demonstration.

He said so far police have received five police reports on the same video, with two individuals having given their statements while four more will be called in to do the same soon.

“The public is urged not to be involved in any demonstration that violates the law. Action can be taken against offenders,” he said in a statement tonight.

A 55-second video showing a man inviting the public to join a demonstration on Malaysia Day and to wear white coloured shirts as a sign of support was uploaded on social media recently.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, the police opened an investigation paper following the actions of 20 individuals who tried to march to the Parliament building to submit a memorandum this morning.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said the group disobeyed police orders when ordered not to march to Parliament because the handing over of the memorandum had been coordinated by Parliament officials to be held at the National Monument here.

“The individuals involved have been identified and will be called to testify to assist investigations before the case is referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further instructions,” he said in a statement yesterday. - Bernama