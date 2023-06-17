Cops open investigation paper on viral videos on shooting in Bandar Sunway

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has opened an investigation paper into three viral videos allegedly related to a shooting in which a man was killed in Bandar Sunway, Subang Jaya on June 14.

Subang Jaya district police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the police are tracking down the individuals who circulated a closed-circuit television (CCTV) clip as well as two videos that had been circulating on social media since last night.

“A police report has been lodged on the viral videos and investigations are being conducted under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Wan Azlan urged the public not to speculate about the incident and any illegal behaviour will be punished according to existing regulations.

Bernama's check on social media found that three videos related to the incident had gone viral, including a CCTV footage showing three masked suspects entering a handphone accessories shop before gunning down a man at close range.

The second video is believed to have been taken with a mobile phone which showed the victim lying in a pool of blood on the floor of the shop, while the third video showed the suspects fled in two cars from the scene.

In the 1.35 pm incident, the 32-year-old victim, who had two previous convictions, was shot twice by unknown assailants.

He died on arrival at Serdang Hospital. The shooting case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. -Bernama