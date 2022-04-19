Cops open investigation paper over incident involving Canadian at Jalan Ampang supermarket

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened an investigation paper in connection with a Canadian man who was allegedly abusive and made lewd gestures towards a security guard at a supermarket in Jalan Ampang here after the latter admonished him for not wearing a face mask.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the 44-year-old man gave his statement at the police station at 8.30 pm last night after a video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

“The suspect who is staying and working in the country is being investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code, Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Regulation 18 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) 2021.

“Those with information on the incident can contact the Wangsa Maju district police headquarters at 03-92899222 or the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-21159999 or go to any nearby police station,” he said in a statement today.

The suspect was arrested and released on police bail while waiting for the investigation paper to be completed and referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further instructions.

On Sunday, an 18-second video was uploaded on two TikTok accounts showing the suspect acting aggressively towards a security guard at the supermarket. — Bernama