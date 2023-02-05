Cops open investigation papers into May 1 rally, launch of ‘Gerakan Rakyat’

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have opened two investigation papers into the May 1, 2023 rally and the press conference for the launch gimmick of ‘Gerakan Rakyat’ held in the capital yesterday.

Dang Wangi District Police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said the two gatherings were held between 10 am and noon with one starting in front of the Maju Junction building, marching through Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman and Jalan Tun Perak to Jalan Leboh Ampang, while the other was held near the Sogo complex on Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman

According to him, police checks found that 200 people participated in the rally held in front of Maju Junction and about 30 people were involved in the event in front of the Sogo complex.

“Following that, the police opened two investigation papers under Section 9 (5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 and the organisers of both gatherings would be summoned to the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters to record their statements.

“The investigation papers will be completed and referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Noor Dellhan also advised the public not to get involved in any gathering that did not comply with the provisions of the law to avoid being prosecuted. - Bernama