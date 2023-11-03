Cops open probe paper on videos believed to involve high-ranking ex-police officer

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation paper on videos believed to be involving a former high-ranking police officer and his wife that went viral on social media recently, has been opened and sent to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office, police say.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim (pix) said they were still waiting for the feedback.

“We have sent (the investigation paper) and they (the prosecutors) need time to review the case,“ he said in a press conference after attending a townhall session in conjunction with the 216th Police Day titled ‘Road Safety: Traffic Congestion Issues’ at KL Wellness City in Bukit Jalil, here, today.

He was asked to comment on the development of the investigation into the viral videos showing the couple arguing.

On the investigation into the discovery of 13 copies of the Al-Quran believed to have been deliberately discarded into a drain in Jinjang, here, on Feb 19, Azmi said the case was still under investigation. - Bernama