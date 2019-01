JOHOR BARU: Police are investigating what appears to be the rape of a Year One pupil by her classmates in their school here.

In two separate incidents on Jan 9 and 10, a source said the seven-year-old victim was raped during recess by three of her classmates inside the boy’s toilet.

According to the headmaster of the school, on Jan 9, the victim claimed that she was dragged to the boy’s toilet in the school by three pupils and raped.

The act was repeated on the following day but this time involving two students.

Their act was uncovered by the school cleaner who notified the principal at about 10am on Jan 10.

The victim’s mother then brought her to the emergency zone of the Sultan Ismail Hospital for a medical check-up.

The doctor who examined the victim subsequently lodged a police report at the Setia Indah police station.

The incident is being investigated by the state Criminal Investigation Department and the school’s communications officer.