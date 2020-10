KUALA LUMPUR: Police have commenced an investigation into a list of 121 Members of Parliament who have purportedly pledged their support for PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the next prime minister.

Federal police CID director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said Anwar was summoned by Bukit Aman to have his statement recorded at 11am today but police were informed by his private secretary that he would only be able to do so at 9am tomorrow.

He said investigators have postponed the appointment to another day.

Huzir said the probe was initiated following a police report lodged by Jerantut MP Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris on Thursday.

He said six police reports related to the case were received to date and investigations on the widely shared claim is ongoing.

Huzir said the case is being probed for publishing or circulating a statement that could cause fear and alarm among the public under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and for the misuse of network facilities under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

“We urge the public to not be disturbed by news related to the list. We also urge all parties to refrain from spreading such uncertain news. Police will not hesitate to take action on those who spread news that is fake and confuse the public.” he said.

Anwar who had claimed to have the support of 121 MPs to enable him to form a new government has not revealed the names of the politicians who purportedly support him.

Last week, a list of 121 names of MPs including those in the current government were widely shared in the social media.