Cops probe assemblyman for allegedly flouting CMCO

PETALING JAYA: Police have initiated investigations into Ketari assemblyman Young Syefura Othman for allegedly breaching the conditional movement control order (CMCO) when she celebrated her birthday with four others at the Bagan Lalang beach in Sepang recently.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said a man from Dengkil had lodged a police report on Monday on seeing photos of Syefura having a picnic with her friends at the beach not far from the Avani Sepang Goldcoast Resort in the Instagram application.

He said the complainant alleged as the state was under the CMCO, Syefura’s actions were not in compliance with the order.

Fadzil said the complainant also claimed that it was not the first time such breach of the order by a politician was committed and the repeat of such cases has raised the ire of the public.

He said the man said this was because politicians appeared to be escaping action while the public is quick to face the consequences of breaching the standard operating procedures of the CMCO.

“We have received two police reports to date and we will continue our investigations.” Fadzil said.

After the photos appeared in the social media, Syefura was criticised by netizens for flouting the rules of the CMCO by not practising social distancing and failing to wear a face mask.

The DAP assemblyman who apologised for her actions said she is prepared to be investigated by the authorities if she had breached the CMCO.

Meanwhile, due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, Sepang police confirmed that the Medan 88 area in Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi has been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO)