Cops probe assemblyman, three others for sedition

KUALA LUMPUR: Police said investigations have been initiated against Sungai Pelek assemblyman Ronnie Liu (pix) and three others for allegedly posting seditious remarks against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on social media.

Federal police CID director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said today that the probe on Liu commenced on Wednesday following a posting in his Facebook page that was related to the Bangkok demonstrations which read: “Now in Bangkok, they say no to the king”.

He said investigations are ongoing and Liu is being sought for investigations.

Huzir said the case is classified under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act for causing hate or insulting the King or government and for the misuse of network facilities under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Liu is expected to be quizzed by police tomorrow at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters.

Huzir said under the same laws, a Twitter user who went by the name Uncle Ireeve and Facebook user Ho Ruey Terng who allegedly made insulting remarks against the King yesterday are being investigated and sought by police.

Huzir said in a separate case a 52-year-old man was held in Cheras by the federal CID on Monday for allegedly questioning and disputing a video posted in the National Security Council’s official Twitter account on the “Seven wills of the Malay Rulers.”

He said police also seized from the suspect several equipment related to the case.

“We urged the Facebook and Twitter users mentioned to surrender themselves. If they fail to do so, police will trace and arrest them. We urge the public to respect the Rukun Negara principle of loyalty to the Rulers and country to avoid any tendencies of sedition towards the Ruler and government.” Huzir said.