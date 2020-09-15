Cops probe online threats on policewoman

SHAH ALAM: Even the police it seems are not spared cyberbullying as a police officer found out after she led several raids on pubs and nightspots in the Klang Valley for failing to comply with the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Since last week, veiled threats were made against the the 40-year-old female officer when photos of her in her uniform including those with her family were circulated in the social media.

A fake message also claimed that the officer was posted to the Klang South district police headquarters by Bukit Aman on a special mission to eradicate crime.

What caused greater alarm for the officer was when a video of a woman being bludgeoned to death with an axe pick and large slabs of concrete accompanied the postings. The video is believed to have originated from a Latin American country.

Fearing for her family’s safety, ASP Amutha Kalimuthu who is attached to the Selangor police headquarters lodged a police report on Saturday.

It is learnt that days earlier acting on tip-offs, she led a police team and conducted several raids on entertainment outlets and pubs, issuing owners and patrons with summonses for breaching RMCO rules such as defying prohibitions of operating and operating beyond permissible hours.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said investigations have commenced on the case and police are in the midst of tracing those who made the postings.

He said the case is being investigated for criminal intimidation and outrage of modesty under Section 506 and Section 509 respectively; and for the misuse of network facilities under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat told theSun that those who send out such threats to the police will have to face the music when caught.

“To receive threats is part and parcel of being a police officer. However, we do not take it lightly and investigations into this case are ongoing to bring those responsible to book.” he said.