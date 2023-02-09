Cops probe Ranau school bullying incident in viral video

RANAU: The Ranau district police headquarters (IPD) is investigating a video which went viral on social media showing a bullying case involving secondary school students.

Ranau district police chief DSP Simiun Lomudin confirmed that his department had received a report at 3.26 pm on Sept 1 about the viral video showing an alleged case of bullying involving students believed to have taken place at one of the secondary schools in Ranau district.

“Police are conducting an investigation to ensure that legal action is taken,“ he said in a statement today.

According to Simiun, the case is still under investigation and the public is advised not to speculate on the video.

“Police also urge the public to be smart and responsible when using social media and avoid making statements that can humiliate any individual,“ he said.

He said members of the public with information about the incident can contact Ranau IPD CID to assist investigation.

Earlier, the 5 minutes 34 seconds video showing some students being bullied by a group of other students went viral on WhatsApp and social media including Facebook, drawing the ire of netizens. - Bernama