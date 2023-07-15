Cops probe viral photos of stone slabs with Quranic verses used as 'sleeping pads' for dogs

KEPALA BATAS: Police are conducting further investigations regarding three viral photos showing two stone slabs with Quranic verses that were used as ‘sleeping pads’ for dogs, near here.

Seberang Perai Utara district police chief ACP Mohd Asri Shafie said investigations found that the incident happened at a hardware store in the Teluk Air Tawar area, adding that police received a report about the incident from a man yesterday.

According to the police, the man’s wife had uploaded the photos, that were first published on a Facebook page, on her TikTok account and a TikTok user commented that he had asked the owner of the hardware store about the stones of which the latter replied “mind your own business”.

The complainant said he was compelled to lodge a report on the matter as he was upset with the hardware store owner who had shown disrespect towards Islam and wanted the police to conduct further investigations, Mohd Asri said.

Police had ordered the administrator of the Kementerian Netizen Malaysia Facebook page to take down the photos and contacted the owner of the hardware store as well as the complainant’s wife to assist in the investigation.

“Police are conducting further investigations under Section 298 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1997,“ he said, while urging the public to delete the photos and refrain from spreading them to ensure the sensitivity of Muslims is respected and avoid unwanted incidents. -Bernama