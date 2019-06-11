Cops probing RM5m goldsmith heist

SHAH ALAM: Police have recorded statements from 10 individuals over a RM5 million goldsmith heist on Hari Raya Day here.

Shah Alam district police chief Assist Comm Baharudin Mat Taib said his team had also interviewed the owners of premises adjacent to the goldsmith shop.

“We are also reviewing the closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings that we have obtained from the neighbouring premises,” he said today.

Two or three burglars were believed to have entered the store through the ventilation chamber at the back of the shop before they broke into the vault entrance and four safe boxes. The goldsmith store was closed for Hari Raya from June 2 to Sunday

The suspects carted away jewellery and other valuable worth RM5 million.

The owner discover the heist at 10am on Monday when the shop reopened for business following the festive break. The burglars also had earlier disconnected the CCTV system.

The owner, who started the business in January, had returned to Kelantan for Hari Raya.

The case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code for break-ins.