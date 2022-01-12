Cops probing senior judge for alleged sexual harassment

PETALING JAYA: The police have initiated an investigation into a senior judge who has been accused of sexually harassing a married woman in her home.

According to news reports, the Ampang Jaya district police are investigating the case after the woman lodged a report claiming she found the judge lying naked on her bed.

The incident allegedly happened in August 2020 when the judge was visiting the woman’s house, where she lived with her bed-ridden husband.

“We are still in the midst of investigating”, said Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak, as quoted by The Malaysian Insight.

According to the report, Farouk said they initially submitted the investigation paper but it was sent back by the deputy public prosecutor with a request for further information.

Another news portal, Free Malaysia Today, earlier reported about the incident citing a police report that it sighted.

It stated that the judge allegedly asked the woman for permission to use her bedroom to perform prayers and, when he did not come out for some time, the woman went in and found him lying on her bed without any clothes on.

The man was said to then leave the house at about 3am.