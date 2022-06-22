Cops probing Shah Alam court scuffle involving lawyer, photographer

SHAH ALAM: The police have confirmed receiving reports from a photographer and lawyer respectively following an altercation that took place at the lobby of the Shah Alam High Court building this morning.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said initial investigations found that the incident involved a 34-year-old part-time photographer of a local newspaper with a 50-year-old lawyer.

"The incident occurred when the lobby of the Shah Alam High Court was crowded while the team of lawyers was heading to the courtroom and media personnel were covering the murder case of Cradle Fund chief executive officer (CEO) Nazrin Hassan," he said.

He said both men received outpatient treatment at the Shah Alam Hospital with the photographer suffering scratches on the neck and arms while the lawyer suffered a wound on the forehead.

According to Mohd Iqbal, the case is being investigated under Section 160 of the Penal Code, and further investigations are underway.

Any information related to the case can be channelled to the Investigating Officer Insp Muhamad Ridzuan Ibrahim at 013-3050856. — Bernama