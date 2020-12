KUALA LUMPUR: The police raided a call centre set up at a hotel in Jalan Changkat Thambi Dollah near here early today, believed to be used to provide training on promoting online gambling and illegal forex trading.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said four male Chinese nationals and a Vietnamese woman aged 21 to 33 were detained in the raid.

He said initial investigations found that the syndicate was conducting training for Chinese nationals to promote illegal forex trading activities in China.

“Investigations revealed that the suspects have been working at the premises for the past three months, with each being paid RM2,500 per month,“ he said in a statement today.

He said all the suspects entered the country using social visit passes managed by their employer.

Police also confiscated 14 mobile phones, two laptops and various items suspected of being used to conduct the illegal activities.

Mohamad Zainah added that the suspects were under remand until Dec 11 for investigations under Section 4 (1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act. -Bernama