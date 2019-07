KUALA LUMPUR: Nine local men were arrested after police raided a four-storey luxury bungalow in Kuchai Lama that was used as an online gambling centre.

Kuala Lumpur CID chief SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa said the nine, aged between 20 and 40 and believed to have been employees at the centre, were nabbed in a police raid at 3.55pm yesterday.

Preliminary investigations found that the operators had rented the bungalow, located in a luxury housing area, to avoid detection by the authorities.

“The suspects were found to have been running an online gambling operation for the local and China market.

“All nine were brought to the Brickfields district police headquarters to be investigated under Section 4(1)(c) and (d) of the Betting Act 1953,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama