KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained 117 people, including a woman believed to be the organiser of a private party, during a raid on a Chinese New Year celebration at an entertainment outlet in Pudu here on Sunday.

Wangsa Maju District deputy police chief DSP Muhammad Najib Hamzah said that in the 2 am raid, 314 people were interrogated and 115 of them, including 29 women, tested positive for drugs.

“Police also arrested a man, in his 30s, who had the numbers ‘08’ tattooed on his left shoulder. He was remanded for a day to assist in investigations under Section 52(3) of the Societies Act 1966,” he said in a statement today.

He said all those arrested, aged between 20 and 30, had been remanded for four days until tomorrow to assist in investigations under Section 15 (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The 27-year-old organiser, who rented the premises for RM12,000 per day, has been freed on police bail.

Investigations revealed that the party was organised via a Facebook page, with each having to pay RM30 to attend it before midnight and RM40 after midnight, he said, adding that police also seized liquor, musical instrument and cash. — Bernama