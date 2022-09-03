Cops receive report on homestay scam involving RM2,900 losses

KUALA BERANG: Terengganu police have confirmed receiving a report on a scam involving an online homestay rental that has caused the victim to incur RM2,900 in losses.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa said the suspect, who has yet to be identified, had allegedly advertised the homestay unit in Kuala Terengganu belonging to someone else.

He told this to reporters after launching the Amphibia Qber II rescue boat of the Hulu Terengganu district police headquarters (IPD) in Pengkalan Lawit, Tasik Kenyir, near here, today.

Rohaimi advised the public, including tourists to be vigilant before making payments involving homestays, to avoid being cheated, especially during this school holiday season, adding that they should read reviews from past customers before proceeding with their bookings.

He also cautioned them not to make full payment before receiving the key to the homestay unit.

Earlier Rohaimi launched the Amphibia Qber II boat designed by the Hulu Terengganu IPD team led by Hulu Terengganu district police chief DSP Adli Mat Daud.

He said the Amphibia Qber II boat is a multi-purpose boat created as a land and water transport asset by the task force to be deployed during flood disaster operations, especially in navigating roads that are cut off during the disaster.

“This is a continuation of the first version of the Amphibia Qber boat which was successfully used during flood operation assignments in the Hulu Terengganu district from 2018 until last year,“ he said.

The RM20,000 boat was built using used materials such as components from vehicles and is equipped with rescue kits. - Bernama