Cops record Rafizi’s statement, handphone seized

KUALA LUMPUR: Police today confirmed that they have recorded a statement from PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli following a report lodged by an aide of Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad on Aug 30.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said an investigation paper against Rafizi has been opened following the report lodged by Sayed Ahmad Muizzuddin Al-Sayed Mohamad.

“Yes, he (Rafizi) was asked to present himself at 3 pm today, and he is being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities or network services,” he told Bernama.

Beh said police also seized Rafizi’s handphone for further investigations.

Rafizi was seen at the Sentul district police headquarters at about 3 pm with lawyer Adi Zulkarnain Zulkafli. He left at 4.44 pm.

In the police report, Rafizi was alleged to have made several defamatory statements, claiming that a woman named Zainab Mohd Salleh connected to the Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) project is Abd Latiff’s wife. - Bernama