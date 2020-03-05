Cops record statement of businessman accused of hitting adopted daughter

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded the statement of a famous cosmetic entrepreneur accused of hitting his two-year-old adopted daughter at a house in Petaling Jaya last month.

Petaling Jaya District Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the suspect turned up at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters on Monday (March 2) to give his statement.

“Police also recorded the statements of four other witnesses and the investigation paper will be sent to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office on Friday,” he said when contacted by Bernama, adding that the case wouldl be investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama