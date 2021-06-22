Cops record statements from 11 individuals over report on minister held at roadblock

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded statements from 11 individuals to facilitate investigation into a report that was uploaded on a website involving a minister who was allegedly detained at a roadblock last month.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said the statements were recorded under Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

“The investigation paper will be referred to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action. We advise the public not to make any speculation or spread rumours about the case,” he said in a statement today.

He said investigations were ongoing to identify the individuals responsible for uploading the post and to record statements of other individuals related to the case.

Abd Jalil said disseminating any form of fake news on social media platforms is an offence under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Earlier, a report alleging that the Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali was stopped at a roadblock in Perasing, Terengganu went viral on social media after it was uploaded into a portal on May 28. — Bernama