Cops reject 50 applications to sell firecrackers, fireworks

KUANTAN: Pahang police rejected 50 applications to sell firecrackers and fireworks in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri as of April 10, said state police chief Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf.

He said the rejected applications were part of a total of 424 applications received, with 340 of them approved while another 34 are still in the approval process.

“Among the reasons for the rejection were applicants had criminal records, no letter of support from other authorities, the place of sale not suitable and companies not registered,“ he said.

“Applications will also be rejected if the applicant is dealing in fireworks and firecrackers online or if any of them are storing supplies beyond the permissible level,“ he told reporters at the Kuantan district police headquarters (IPD) last night.

Ramli also advised those who have obtained a permit to sell fireworks to abide by the set rules, especially the sales period, which is 25 days before and five days after the Aidilfitri.

In a related development, Ramli said police detained nine men and seized firecrackers and fireworks worth RM13,600 on suspicion of selling the items without a licence. Five of them were arrested in Kuantan and the others in Pekan, in an operation last Monday.

Those arrested are aged between 24 and 49, and further investigations are being conducted under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957. - Bernama