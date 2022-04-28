Cops reportedly probing Nagaenthran candlelight vigil participants

PETALING JAYA: The police are reportedly probing the participants of a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, organised by the Malaysian Bar Council, held in solidarity with Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, Malaysiakini reports.

Malaysian Bar Council Human Rights Committee member New Sin Yew reportedly claimed that he had been asked to provide his statement at the Dang Wangi district headquarters next week.

“I am being investigated by the police over the Malaysian Bar’s candlelight vigil for Nagaenthran in front of the Singapore High Commission on April 26.

“I have been asked to provide my statement at the Dang Wangi police headquarters next week,” he said.

Malay Mail reported that the vigil had around 40 participants.

Nagaenthran was executed early yesterday morning at a Singapore prison.

Nagaenthran, 34, had been on death row for more than a decade for trafficking 44g of heroin into Singapore.